Paxton files appeal against judge's ruling on ballot drop-off locations

The legal battle over voting in Texas continues.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed an emergency motion for stay pending appeal. This was done in response to a federal judge's decision to block an order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott that would reduce the number of mail-in ballot drop-off locations to one per county.

On Thursday, October 1, Governor Abbott issued a proclamation that his office said will enhance ballot security protocols for the in-person delivery of marked mail ballots for the November 3 election.

Under the proclamation, mail ballots that are delivered in person by voters who are eligible to vote by mail must be delivered to a single early voting clerk’s office location as publicly designated by a county’s early voting clerk.

“The district court’s order undermines our election security, disrupts the democratic process, and will only lead to voter confusion. It cannot stand,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Mail-in ballots are particularly vulnerable to fraud. Protections that ensure their security must be upheld and my office will continue to fight for safe, free, and fair elections.”

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman's order said the governor's directive confused voters and restricted voter access.

“By limiting ballot return centers to one per county,” Pitman wrote, “older and disabled voters living in Texas's largest and most populous counties must travel further distances to more crowded ballot return centers where they would be at an increased risk of being infected by the coronavirus in order to exercise their right to vote and have it counted.”

Read AG Paxton's emergency motion for stay pending appeal:

