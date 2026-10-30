Paxton slips past Talarico in latest poll as Senate race enters final days

The Brief Republican Ken Paxton holds a razor-thin lead over Democrat James Talarico in the race for U.S. Senate, according to a new poll. The Quantus Insights poll of likely voters was conducted between Oct. 26 and 28. The poll found that more than half of respondents had already voted.



A new poll has found that Republican Ken Paxton has moved past Democrat James Talarico as the race for U.S. Senate enters its final days.

The poll by Quantus Insights surveyed 1,221 likely voters between Oct. 26 and 28. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.2%.

Republicans made up the majority of respondents at 46.7%, with Democrats comprising 39.4% of respondents and Independents at 13.9%.

Democrat James Talarico (left) and Republican Ken Paxton (right) are vying for U.S. Senate in Texas in 2026. (FOX 4)

Texas Senate race is a dead heat

The Quantus poll found that 48.7% of respondents backed Paxton, while 47.6% backed Talarico. Only 2.2% of respondents said they were undecided.

According to the poll, Talarico holds the lead with women, independents and Hispanic voters. Paxton leads among men, suburban and rural voters.

Both candidates have been crisscrossing the state this week, while polls have consistently showed one of the narrowest margins in a Texas Senate race in decades.

When can I vote?

Early voting in Texas ends at 7 p.m. Friday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday.

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