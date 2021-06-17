PD: Suspect in custody in connection to shootings in Surprise

article

Police say a suspect is in custody in connection to several shootings in the West Valley.

According to the Peoria Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody in Surprise in connection to the shootings, which happened on Thursday afternoon.

The Surprise Police Department tweeted earlier that a suspect was on the loose following a shooting near 115th Avenue and Bell Road.

"Suspect at large – possibly driving a white VW Tiguan," the department tweeted on June 17.

Police have not released any information on possible victims or injuries.







This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

