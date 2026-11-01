Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run driver flees early Sunday crash in South Austin

The Brief A pedestrian died early Sunday morning after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on South 1st Street in South Austin. Austin police are searching for a dark-colored sedan that left the scene without stopping to render aid. The victim's identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.



A pedestrian died at a local hospital early Sunday morning after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Austin, police said.

Fatal pedestrian crash

What we know:

Officers with the Austin Police Department responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of South 1st Street shortly before 1 a.m.

First responders found the pedestrian unconscious at the scene. Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital, where they died.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian left the scene without stopping to render aid. Police said investigators are searching for a vehicle described as a dark-colored sedan.

The Austin Police Department Vehicular Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Authorities have not yet identified the victim pending family notification.