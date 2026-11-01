Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Interstate 35 in North Austin

The Brief A pedestrian died early Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle on southbound Interstate 35 in North Austin. Southbound lanes of I-35 near U.S. 183 were shut down while emergency crews worked the scene. The victim's identity and the circumstances leading up to the crash are not yet known.



A pedestrian died early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 35 in North Austin, authorities said.

Fatal pedestrian crash

What we know:

First responders with Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene at 12:20 a.m. in the 8000 block of North Interstate 35 Southbound, located just north of the U.S. 183 exit.

Medics pronounced the adult patient dead at the scene.

The incident forced traffic closures along the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 while emergency crews cleared the area. Authorities advised motorists to expect delays and seek alternative routes.

Further details regarding the identity of the victim, what led to the collision, or whether the driver involved remained at the scene were not immediately available.