Philadelphia has counted 75,000 mail-in ballots so far after more than 425,000 requested

Who will be president for the next four years? Does Donald Trump remain in the White House? Does Joe Biden become the nation's 46th Commander in Chief? The answer is in your hands.

And voter apathy doesn't seem to be a problem this year. Long lines at polling sites across the area didn't stop people who wanted to cast their ballots in-person.

As we've said all along, this election could come down to Pennsylvania.

Latest Pennsylvania Election Results

After an unprecedented election, and what's expected to be a record turnout across the commonwealth, election officials here in Philadelphia say things have gone remarkably smooth as the counting continues.

In Center City, the Pennsylvania Convention Center has been transformed into a ballot-counting location. Poll workers and machines are running nonstop to process and count all the mail-in ballots. It's a tedious process that will take time.

Those 150 election workers are processing some of the 430,000 ballots that were requested by Philadelphia voters. This is where they end up. By Tuesday, about 350,000 of those ballots had already been received.

Officials could not start counting mail in ballots until 7 a.m. So, that means it could take a few days before every single vote is counted in the City of Philadelphia, according to election officials.

2020 ELECTION

So far, they have counted 75,000 mail-in ballots. And with so many people voting this year, officials say turnout could very well be a record.

"As far as the voters of Philadelphia, you know, it's no surprise to me. They are resilient. And they like to vote," said Lisa Deeley, chairwoman of the Philadelphia City Commissioners, the bipartisan board of elected officials in charge of elections and voter registration. "And we saw that today, and we saw it in the weeks prior, by mail. There were a lot of changes this year for Philadelphia voters, and they rose to the challenge."

At a Tuesday night press conference, city officials said the results of those first 75,000 mail-in ballots were on their website. And now machine results from in-person voting Tuesday are showing, too.

They'll be continuing to count mail-in ballots 24 hours a day until they're done. They'll be releasing those results on a schedule of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. over the next few days, Deeley said.

"We're gonna try to stick to a schedule, and we'll post again tomorrow morning at 9 o'clock, and then at 3 o'clock, and then again at 9 o'clock. You know, we're gonna try to stick as close to that as we can. But that's for the mail-in. The machine, they – as soon as we get them in, they'll go right up."

As it stands now, they're going to continue to receive ballots postmarked by Election Day for the next few days.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Election Task Force reports there were some polling place issues Tuesday. A total of 68 incidents were reported citywide at polling stations. All but one of them had been resolved.

There has also been a flurry of legal motions by the Trump campaign claiming election violations in the elections code. So far, none of them have been founded, FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reported Tuesday night.

O'Connell also spoke to some precinct leaders in the suburban counties of Bucks and Delaware counties, who say turnout could be upwards of 85 to 90 percent there.

Meanwhile, the United States Postal Service declined to follow a federal judge's order that called on postal inspectors to look through processing centers and make sure all mail-in ballots were sent off to be counted.

Philadelphia was among several cities and locations they were told to check. The order came after the agency said they couldn't find more than 300,000 ballots.

The post office says it's going to stick to its own inspection schedule.

