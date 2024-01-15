PHOTOS: Arctic blast hits Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - The arctic blast has arrived in Central Texas, bringing with it freezing drizzle, flurries, and even some lake effect snow.
Check out our viewer photos below.
A few flurries were spotted in Lampasas. (Meredith Bauer)
Lake effect snow at Austin Bergstrom International Airport (Mike Honcho)
Image 1 of 2
▼
Snow at Summit Christian Academy in Cedar Park. (Mike Millard)
Liberty Hill (Kerrie Maxwell)
Mason (Tammy Rohlf)
Pflugerville (Kailee Issa)
Image 1 of 3
▼
Del Valle (Luis Torres)
Bertram (Kay Naff)
Image 1 of 2
▼
Florence/Briggs area (Cindy Porter-Glatzl)
Kempner (Michelle Worcester)
Lago Vista (Stacia Johnston)