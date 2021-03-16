Fireworks cause massive explosion in Ontario neighborhood, prompting evacuation orders

Authorities launched an investigation after a "large amount" of fireworks created an explosion in an Ontario neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

An evacuation order was issued for residents on W. Francis Street and W. Maple Ave between Fern and San Antonio Avenues, the Ontario Fire Dept. reported. A temporary care and reception center is being established at the De Anza Community Center, located at 1405 S. Fern. Ave.

The explosion was first reported by the city of Ontario on Twitter at 12:45 p.m. City officials said they were aware of reports of an explosion and it was being investigated by the city's police and fire departments.

Stu Mundel up in SkyFOX reported to have seen what appeared to be a body at the scene but officials have not confirmed if there have been any fatalities in the explosion.

The city later issued a tweet stating that a large number of fireworks ignited at a home, located near the intersection of West Francis Street and South San Antonio Avenue. The explosion caused a large structure fire.

Aerials from the scene also showed that the residence appeared to be a horse property. SkyFOX was overhead as crews rescued a white horse that was trapped between a fence and a tree from the wreckage.

FOX 11's Stu Mundel reported up to six homes were damaged in the fire and a resident blocks away said their windows were blown out.

Following the explosion that rocked the San Bernardino County neighborhood, witnesses in the area said they heard "two loud bangs" before they saw a plume of smoke.

Another Ontario resident told Mundel it "felt like an earthquake."

The Ontario Fire Dept. said that Francis, Locust, and Maple Streets were closed between Fern and San Antonio Avenues.

Official asked residents to stay away from the area while they conduct the investigation and work to knock down the flames.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

