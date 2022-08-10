Man killed from 'blunt force trauma' in north Austin, police says

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide in north Austin.

Police said around 1:05 p.m., officers were called to an incident in the 1200 block of Kramer Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a man with blunt force trauma to the head. The man was pronounced dead shortly after.

Originally, Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident was a vehicle-pedestrian crash. However, police said that was not true, and they believe the vehicle that sped away was the suspect.

Detectives are on the scene investigating any witnesses.

If anyone has any information, please call APD.

