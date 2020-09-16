Police investigating suspicious death in South Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 6500 block of South 1st Street.

At a 9 a.m. news briefing, police say they got a call at around 5:30 a.m. about a man passed out a bus stop and that the person was bleeding.

Police say when officers arrived they confirmed what the caller reported and officers found a man with obvious trauma. The man was pronounced dead at 5:39 a.m.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate and an autopsy is pending.

Police say they will be talking to nearby businesses to see if there was any surveillance video that may have captured the incident and they are also speaking to people in the area.

If you know of anything or have information about the incident you're asked to call 512-974-TIPS.

