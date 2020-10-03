Police seek suspect for assault at Denton Buc-ee's

article

Police are investigating an assault reported at the Denton Buc-ee's Saturday afternoon.

Few details have been released at this time, but Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon tweeted out that officers have taken a report from the victim.

He also tweeted photos of the suspect, but added that it's not yet known if the suspect is from the Denton are because it was "one of many meet-up locations in the DFW area."

It's believed the meet-ups are for supporters of President Donald Trump.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (940) 349-8181.