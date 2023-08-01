Powder Keg Pine Fire: Crews fighting 30-acre fire in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - Crews are working to put out a fire in Bastrop County.
The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said the fire is in the area of State Highway 71 and Harmon Road.
As of August 1, around 3:30 p.m., the Powder Keg Pine Fire has burned 30 acres and is 10 percent contained.
As a precautionary measure, residences between Harmon Road and Pine Hill Loop have been asked to leave their homes and go to a safe location.
Residents that are impacted by the evacuation can contact the hotline at 512-303-4300.
There are no reports of injuries or damages to homes or structures at this time.
Fire operations are ongoing.
This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates