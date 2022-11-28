Rescuers help 100 fishermen trapped on floating chunk of ice in Minnesota

article

Law enforcement responded to the scene of people trapped on a large chunk of ice that had broken free on Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota on Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, first responders are "working to get an estimated 100 people fishing off a large ice chunk that has broken free on Upper Red Lake."

A temporary ice bridge has been constructed to get people across the open water, according to the post.

An update from the Greater MN Rentals on Upper Red Lake Facebook page says all people are off now currently off the ice.

This is a developing story that will be updated.