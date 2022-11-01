Pedestrian killed after crossing I-35, being hit by pick-up in Round Rock

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Round Rock.

Police said on Oct. 26., around 7:24 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a pick-up truck and a pedestrian in the 5100 block of N IH 35 NB.

A preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian, Rogelio Alonso Puente, was crossing the highway in the westbound direction when he was struck by the truck. Puente died on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111; utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 90th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 93 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 94 fatal crashes resulting in 102 deaths.