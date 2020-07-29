San Marcos police ask residents in Sunset Acres neighborhood to stay indoors

The San Marcos Police Department has asked residents within the city to avoid Parker Drive in the Sunset Acres neighborhood. Police are currently responding to an ongoing situation there, according to SMPD.

"If you are in the area, please stay indoors and away from any windows," the City of San Marcos tweeted in part. "We will update with additional information as it occurs."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.