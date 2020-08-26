Search for missing 15-year-old from Georgetown

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Georgetown.

15-year-old Jordan SanMiguel has been missing since Tuesday, Aug. 25th, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. Jordan was last seen in the Rancho Sienna neighborhood around 7:45 p.m. wearing a navy blue or black shirt.

Please call 911 if you have any information.