A search is underway for a 17-year-old reportedly swept away by waters in Galveston Saturday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced in a press release officials got a call from the Galveston PD a little after 8:30 p.m. on the teen who went missing while wade fishing near the San Louis Pass Bridge. We're told family members called police saying they were with him when he disappeared and swept away from a sandbar on the Galveston Bayside by the bridge where he was fishing.

The search began Saturday night with small boats and helicopters. Currently, several U.S. Coast Guard crews are involved in the search as well as various law enforcement including the Jamaica Beach Police Department, Galveston PD, and the Brazoria Co. Sheriff's Office.

We're also told Texas Equusearch has joined in the search to find the unidentified teenager.

Officials described the missing 17-year-old as Hispanic or Latino, standing at 5'8", about 120 pounds last seen wearing blue shorts and no shirt.

Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851.