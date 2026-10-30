Shane James trial: Expert witnesses who responded to shooting scene testify

The Brief The trial for Shane James continues James is accused of killing 6 people and injuring 3 others in December 2023 Friday morning, the trial focused on expert witnesses who responded to the second shooting scene on Shadywood Drive



The trial for Shane James continues. He is accused of murdering six people and wounding three others.

His attorneys are using the insanity defense.

Texas shooting spree: What happened?

The backstory:

James has pleaded not guilty to the shooting spree that took place on Dec. 5, 2023.

He's accused of killing his parents in San Antonio before coming to Austin. Police say she shot and injured an AISD officer at Northeast Early College High School, later killing four more people and injuring two others.

Expert witnesses testify

What they're saying:

Friday morning, the trial focused on expert witnesses who responded to the second shooting scene on Shadywood Drive. That's where Emmanuel Pop Ba and Sabrina Rahman were killed.

A paramedic described pools of blood around each victim.

Forensic experts went through graphic crime scene photos. One of Rahman's teeth was recovered at the scene.

A deputy medical examiner testified about autopsy photos of both Shadywood victims.

A forensic scientist went through what was found in the cars.

In the Nissan Versa, there was a cameo backpack and a magazine. There was a box of ammunition marked 50 packs, and there were 14 bullets left in it.

On the back floor, there was a job resume in a folder that said Shane Jame at the top.

In the Toyota Sequoia, there were blood splatters.

Many of the same first responders and forensic experts that worked on the Shadywood scene were also called to the shooting scene on Austral Loop, where mother and daughter Katherine and Lauren Short were killed.

"I saw two adult females in very large pools of blood, suggesting complete blood loss," paramedic Jordan Malone said.

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Officer Jason Murray with the APD Violent Crimes Task Force was tasked with tracking down the Toyota Sequoia that was taken from the Shadywood scene. Then a call came out for the shooting on Austral Loop.

"At the time the call came out, it was immediately known that it was the same suspect. Anytime shots are fired, given the propensity of violence shown throughout the day, we all kind of knew instinctually to drive in that direction," he said.

A latent print expert also testified, as well as the lead homicide detective on the case.

The other side:

The defense did very little cross-examination. They asked one forensic expert if there were any electronics in the cars that were linked to James, which there weren't.

They also brought up abrasions shown in autopsies that could be the result of life-saving measures.