Sharp metal devices intentionally placed in Leander parking lot, damaging multiple cars: police
LEANDER, Texas - Leander police are looking for information after several cars had punctured tires due to sharp metal devices that were placed in an area intentionally.
What they're saying:
Police said over the past few days, nearly a dozen cars in the parking lot of the Play Academy located at 1901 S Hwy 183, had their tires punctured by sharp metal devices, known as caltrops.
Parents who dropped their children off ran over the handmade, laser-cut spikes, causing significant damage.
Credit: Leander Police Department
Police said a caltrop is designed so that no matter how it lands, a sharp point always faces upward. They said this was intentional and dangerous.
What you can do:
If you have any information on the incident, contact Leander Police Department Detective Hubbs: email: khubbs@leandertx.gov or by calling (512) 528-2805.
The Source: Information from a Leander Police Department press release on Oct. 29