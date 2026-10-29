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Sharp metal devices intentionally placed in Leander parking lot, damaging multiple cars: police

By
FOX 7 Austin
Leander
Published October 29, 2026 7:01 PM CDT
Published October 29, 2026 7:01 PM CDT
article

Credit: Leander Police Department

The Brief

    • Police said sharp metal devices, known as caltrops, were intentionally placed in Leander
    • Nearly a dozen cars in the parking lot of the Play Academy in Leander received damage
    • Anyone with information is asked to call police

LEANDER, Texas - Leander police are looking for information after several cars had punctured tires due to sharp metal devices that were placed in an area intentionally.

What they're saying:

Police said over the past few days, nearly a dozen cars in the parking lot of the Play Academy located at 1901 S Hwy 183, had their tires punctured by sharp metal devices, known as caltrops.

Parents who dropped their children off ran over the handmade, laser-cut spikes, causing significant damage. 

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Credit: Leander Police Department

Police said a caltrop is designed so that no matter how it lands, a sharp point always faces upward. They said this was intentional and dangerous.

What you can do:

If you have any information on the incident, contact Leander Police Department Detective Hubbs: email: khubbs@leandertx.gov or by calling (512) 528-2805.

The Source: Information from a Leander Police Department press release on Oct. 29

LeanderCrime and Public Safety