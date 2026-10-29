Sharp metal devices intentionally placed in Leander parking lot, damaging multiple cars: police

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The Brief Police said sharp metal devices, known as caltrops, were intentionally placed in Leander Nearly a dozen cars in the parking lot of the Play Academy in Leander received damage Anyone with information is asked to call police



Leander police are looking for information after several cars had punctured tires due to sharp metal devices that were placed in an area intentionally.

What they're saying:

Police said over the past few days, nearly a dozen cars in the parking lot of the Play Academy located at 1901 S Hwy 183, had their tires punctured by sharp metal devices, known as caltrops.

Parents who dropped their children off ran over the handmade, laser-cut spikes, causing significant damage.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit: Leander Police Department

Police said a caltrop is designed so that no matter how it lands, a sharp point always faces upward. They said this was intentional and dangerous.

What you can do:

If you have any information on the incident, contact Leander Police Department Detective Hubbs: email: khubbs@leandertx.gov or by calling (512) 528-2805.