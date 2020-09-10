Shelter-in-place issued in Walburg due to fire at plastics plant

article

Williamson County has issued a Shelter-In-Place notice for residents in Walburg due to a fire at a plastics fabrication company.

The notice is for everyone within one mile of the CPI Products plant on FM 1105, due to a structure fire with chemicals involved.

Everyone under this order is instructed to take shelter in their homes and close all exterior doors and windows and turn off their heating and air conditioning.

The county says that residents north of the plant and upwind of the fire are not required to shelter in place at this time, but are asked to be aware of shifting winds.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.