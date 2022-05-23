Suspect in custody after two shot near Republic Square in downtown Austin

A suspect is in custody following a shooting in downtown Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 5th Avenue and Lavaca Avenue for a shooting / stabbing hot shot call around 7:30 a.m. this morning. Two people were transported with gunshot wounds, according to ATCEMS.

Both victims were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas. One victim was in serious condition, the other had non-life-threatening injuries, according to ATCEMS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Advertisement



