Soon, there will be only two Kmarts left in California.

The Kmart in South Lake Tahoe will close, as will the one in Watsonville.

This means Grass Valley and Martinez will soon be the only communities in California with a Kmart.

Grass Valley is a city in Nevada County, 60 miles from Sacramento. Martinez is located in Contra Costa County.

Up until recently, Kmart had six locations in the Golden State.

Kmart began life in the late 1800s as a five-and-dime store in Tennessee. Its first Kmart-branded store opened in 1962 in San Fernando.

At one time, it merged with the struggling Sears, and there were more than 3,500 stores in the United States.

But financial problems kept burdening Kmart, which only has a few dozen stores still currently in operation.

This once-mighty box chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2002.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated to include the Kmart in Martinez is still open.