Company's initiative helps replaced tattered American flags for free

The Brief Spectrum expanding Project Stars & Stripes across its 45 state footprint The company helps replace tattered American flags for free and replace with new ones



Spectrum is now launching its Project Stars & Stripes in an expanded footprint, including in Austin.

Why you should care:

If a Spectrum field technician sees a torn, faded or frayed American flag out in front of a house, they can ask the homeowner if they'd like a new flag.

The new flag is swapped in, and the old flag is retired according to the U.S. Flag Code.

You don't have to be a Spectrum customer and the new flag is no cost to the homeowner.

Spectrum says it buys the flags from a U.S. manufacturer, OVeture Promotions.

The backstory:

Project Stars & Strips was launched in Las Vegas by the Veterans Employee Resource group at COX Communications.

Technicians began handing out replacement flags in 2021.

Spectrum says employees embraced it and the initiative has resulted in the replacement of hundreds of flags.

What they're saying:

"Project Stars & Stripes is a natural fit for America’s Internet Company," said Chris Snyder, Regional Vice President, Spectrum’s Texas service area in a news release. "We are a U.S.-based company committed to recruiting and supporting veterans."