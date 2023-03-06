Spring festival season is here: what you need to know

SXSW, Rodeo Austin, ABC Kite Festival, NASCAR, Texas Relays, and more! March is a busy month in the City of Austin.

City leaders provided an update Monday with what you need to know before Spring Festival Season kicks off this week.

"Of course, we're very, very excited to host South by Southwest, the festival that has made Austin famous across the globe," said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson. "As we welcome all of these visitors, and we plan for these events, which add to our vibrant city and bolster our economy, we recognize it puts an added strain on City resources."

Watson said there's a heightened need for vigilance when it comes to safety and security.

Austin says it's ready to handle the additional crowds. The City is offering overtime pay to some first responders and 911 operators to bring in additional staff for the large events.