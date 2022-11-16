Stony Point High School on lockdown
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Stony Point High School is on lockdown right now due to a reported threat in the area, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson.
He says, "All students and staff are safe and secure in the building."
The Round Rock ISD Police Department is on site investigating the reported threat.
Buses in route to the school have been rerouted until the lockdown is lifted.
This is a developing story. Will will update as more information becomes available.