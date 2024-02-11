Super Bowl 2024: 49ers lead Chiefs 10-3 at halftime

The Chiefs are on the board with a 28-yard field goal from Harrison Butker with 20 seconds left before halftime.

The 49ers have done a nice job on Travis Kelce so far — even in the red zone, where he and the Chiefs are often so effective.

Midway through the second quarter, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was carted to the locker room after injuring his left Achilles tendon in a bizarre moment.

He began to sprint onto the field for the start of a defensive possession when he stumbled, fell and needed medical attention.

Greenlaw already had made an impact in this game with three tackles when he went out.

Super Bowl 2024 stream

Allegiant Stadium is seen dressed up for the Super Bowl as Super Bowl preparations continue, on Feb. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium, on Feb. 11, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune Ne Expand

Paramount+ will have a livestream of the game. It can also be viewed on services such as YouTube TV, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV if you have a subscription.

RELATED: 'Super Sick Monday': How many plan to miss work after Super Bowl?

Who is Usher bringing to the Super Bowl?

Alicia Keys will be a guest of Usher for the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on Sunday in Las Vegas, according to TMZ .

Usher and Keys last collaborated together on the hit song "My Boo" in 2004, which was on the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks.

He has hinted in interviews at the wide variety of collaborations he’s done over his career, so another surprise guest or two is not out of the realm of possibility.

READ MORE: Will Usher have a surprise guest at Super Bowl halftime show, and who might it be?

Super Bowl 2024 national anthem

The Super Bowl national anthem was sung this year by country music star Reba McEntire.

The 68-year-old, three-time Grammy winner made quick but majestic work of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

She got through the song in about 1 minute 40 seconds. That’s a good 10 seconds longer than the over-under from oddsmakers, but still the quickest version of the anthem at the Super Bowl since Kelly Clarkson sang it 12 years ago.

Earlier, Rapper Post Malone played an acoustic guitar as he sang "America the Beautiful" and Andra Day performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" with a gospel choir.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.