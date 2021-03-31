Suspect in Orange mass shooting that left 4 dead including child identified as Aminadab Gonzalez

Police said that a gunman locked the gates surrounding the United Homes office building in the city of Orange on Wednesday night, trapping the victims inside before going on a shooting rampage that left four people including a 9-year-old boy.

The suspect was identified Thursday as Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, of Fullerton. Authorities said the shooting was "not a random act of violence" and that the suspect knew the victims through business and personal relationships, which was likely the motive behind the shooting. Authorities did not elaborate on his relationship with the victims.

The shooting was centered around the office building of Unified Homes, which specializes in the sales of mobile and manufactured homes.

The Orange Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue, near Glassell Street, around 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the front and back rod iron gates had been locked from the inside, with a bicycle-type cable lock, which meant they were not able to get onto the premises in order to get to engage the suspect.

"In the meantime, a horrific rampage was going on in offices and people were dying or were being shot," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

Shots continued to be fired, and two officers engaged the suspect from outside of the gate.

Upon entry, officers located the suspect in the outside courtyard, who sustained a gunshot wound and took him into custody. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. It remained unclear whether he was shot by police or the wounds were self-inflicted.

Officers located a deceased 9-year-old boy in the courtyard, who was being embraced by a woman also suffering from gunshot wounds.

"It appears a little boy died in his mother’s arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre," Spitzer said, but he later clarified that he was unsure of the relationship between the boy and the woman.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

When officers searched the business complex, they found three other deceased victims. An adult female victim was found deceased upstairs on an "outdoor landing," an adult male was found dead inside one office building and another adult female was found dead inside another office building.

Investigators recovered a semi-automatic handgun, and a backpack containing handcuffs, pepper spray and ammunition, believed to belong to the suspect.

The identities of the victims were not released because authorities are still working to notify next of kin.

Relatives with questions about loved ones who may have been victims of the shooting were asked to go to the Orange Police Department.

Spitzer said that the suspect’s crimes make him eligible for the death penalty.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called Wednesday's shooting "horrifying and heartbreaking."

"Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy," Newsom tweeted.

California State Senator Tom Umberg (D), who represents parts of Orange and Los Angeles Counties, said on social media that he and his wife Robin were "devastated" to hear about the shooting.

"Robin and I are devastated to hear about the shooting in Orange. My staff and I will be monitoring the situation as new information becomes available," Sen. Umberg said on Twitter.

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, whose district includes Orange, tweeted that she was "deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I'm continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts."

Wednesday's shooting was the third since March 16 where at least four people were killed after it had been a year since a shooting of that scale, according to The Violence Project, a St. Paul, Minnesota-based research center known for its mass shooter database.

A gunman shot and killed eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, at three spas in the Atlanta area March 16. A man shot and killed 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on March 22.

The organization defines a mass shooting as one where four or more victims are killed with firearms -- not including the offender or offenders -- in a public location, such as a workplace, school or restaurant, when the perpetrator or perpetrators selects the victims somewhat indiscriminately.

The definition excludes domestic shootings, gang-, drug- and organized-crime-related shootings.

CNS contributed to this report.