3 Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in the last month

Kyle police is warning parents and teenagers of the dangers of fentanyl after three teens died in the last month.

A 15-year-old high school sophomore died Saturday from a suspected fentanyl overdose in San Marcos.

Hays CISD said the other two suspected overdose deaths involve 17-year-old students in the past month. Many of the overdoses are from ages 14-18 years old.

The day after the 15-year-old died, it was National Fentanyl Prevention Day.