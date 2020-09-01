Suspicious package found in rural area of Blanco County

Officials are investigating a suspicious package found in a rural area of Blanco County.

The Blanco County Sheriff's Office says that the package was found on Chimney Valley Road in the area near FM 165.

Officials say that all residents in the immediate area have been moved and surrounding residents have been asked to shelter-in-place.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Roads in the area have been closed.

The Austin Police Department confirmed it is sending resources to assist.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS