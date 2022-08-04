SWAT situation near fast food restaurants in North Austin

article

The Austin Police Department is on the scene of a SWAT situation near some fast food restaurants in North Austin.

Police say the incident is happening in the 9400 block of North Lamar Boulevard near Rutland.

There is a barricaded subject, possibly with a weapon, related to the disturbance, police say.

FOX 7 Austin received a call from a viewer that stated the incident is happening inside a McDonald's but that has not been confirmed by officials.

People are asked to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays and consider alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.