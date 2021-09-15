SWAT situation involving barricaded subject in East Austin

The Austin Police Department SWAT Team has responded to a barricaded subject in East Austin.

The incident is happening in the 1000 block of Clayton Lane.

Police are asking those in the area to shelter in place and others to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter