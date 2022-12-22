SWAT situation ends with man in custody in South Austin

Austin police say a SWAT situation has come to an end in South Austin with one person in custody.

Investigators are expected to give a briefing around 6 a.m. from the scene in the 400 block of Little Texas Lane.

Police tell FOX 7 that it started with a family disturbance/violence call at 1:17 a.m.

They say, when officers arrived, the suspect went into an apartment and barricaded himself inside.

A SWAT team used a chemical agent to get them out and the suspect was taken into custody.

No one else was inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.