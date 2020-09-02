SWAT standoff continues in Southwest Austin

The Austin Police Department and SWAT continue to be on the scene of a barricaded subject in Southwest Austin. The standoff began at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 2 and has been going on for more than 15 hours.

People are asked to avoid the area near the 10200 block of Garbacz Drive. Those living in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.

Police say they've shut off the power to the home in the hopes of making the subject uncomfortable so he'll come out on his own.

The incident began when a neighbor called 911 and told them a man had been walking in the street with a gun and had brandished it at her husband. Gunshots were reportedly heard in the background, but it is unclear if the shots were aimed at the neighbor.

Police say the man barricaded inside the home is a white male in his mid-30s and they believe he is having a mental health crisis. APD says patrol officers in the area are familiar with the man and have responded to the home over 15 times in the last month, but he has not brandished a weapon before now.

APD has made contact with the man, who has boarded up his doors and windows, and said that at times he's told them he will come out peacefully, but then after minutes, retracts the statement and says he's not coming out at all.

APD says family members, former roommates, friends and his landlord are on scene attempting to talk with him and calm him down. The man currently lives alone and APD says the landlord has been trying to evict him.

If the situation is resolved peacefully and the man is detained, APD says that if no criminal charges are filed against him, he will be placed in a mental hold and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

APD says they will remain on scene until the situation is resolved.