TDCJ inmate escapes custody, authorities searching for Robert Yancy, Jr.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is searching for a man who escaped from custody on Sunday afternoon.

According to a statement, Robert Yancy, Jr. 39, was last seen at approximately 3:38 p.m. on Sunday at the Clemens Unit in Brazoria, Texas.

Yancy was last seen in a 2021 white Nissan Versa bearing Texas license plate number DNR9145.

Robert Yancy Jr.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie and a black sweater.

Officials said Yancy was serving a life sentence without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child out of Victoria County.

If you see Yancy, do not approach him and contact your local law enforcement.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you can also leave a tip with the Office of Inspector General at 1-800-832-8477.