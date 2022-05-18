TEA selects 24 additional teachers to state task force to solve teacher shortage

The Texas Education Agency has selected 24 additional teachers to help solve the statewide teacher shortage.

Schools across Texas are having a tough time filling vacancies.

The list of teachers included in the state task force includes a middle school teacher in Bastrop and an elementary school teacher in Round Rock.

The task force will meet for the first time on June 2.

Teachers were added to the state task force after widespread criticism from educator groups who said they were ignored.

It was created in March to better understand the staffing challenges facing Texas public schools and to make comprehensive recommendations to address these issues.

Advertisement

Initially, only two classroom teachers were a part of the 28-person group consisting of administrators.