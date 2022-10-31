Teen found dead inside car with gunshot wounds in Northwest Austin

The Austin Police Department arrested a juvenile for shooting and killing another juvenile in Northwest Austin.

Police said on Sunday, Oct. 23, around 4:52 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Tisdale Dr.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a car that crashed into a utility pole. Inside the car, the driver was found shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died on Oct. 26.

Detectives learned the person responsible for the shooting ran into a nearby apartment. Officers were able to find and arrest the suspect, another juvenile male.

This investigation is still ongoing. Investigators ask the public for assistance and to come forward with any information.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.