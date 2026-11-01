Temple police arrest 25-year-old man related to domestic homicide

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The Brief A 25-year-old man was arrested following a fatal early Sunday morning shooting on McCleland Creek Trail in Temple. Police determined the gunfire stemmed from a domestic disturbance, and no other injuries were reported. The victim died at the scene, and authorities have not yet released their identity pending family notification.



A 25-year-old man is in custody following a fatal shooting early Sunday morning during a reported domestic disturbance, according to the Temple Police Department.

Fatal Temple shooting

What we know:

Officers responded at 12:40 a.m. to the 3400 block of McCleland Creek Trail after receiving calls of a shooting in progress.

Upon arrival, first responders found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the victim's name pending notification of next of kin.

Police arrested 25-year-old Christan Fredericks at the scene in connection with the homicide.

A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. No other injuries were reported.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.