Temple police arrest 25-year-old man related to domestic homicide
TEMPLE, Texas - A 25-year-old man is in custody following a fatal shooting early Sunday morning during a reported domestic disturbance, according to the Temple Police Department.
Fatal Temple shooting
What we know:
Officers responded at 12:40 a.m. to the 3400 block of McCleland Creek Trail after receiving calls of a shooting in progress.
Upon arrival, first responders found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the victim's name pending notification of next of kin.
Police arrested 25-year-old Christan Fredericks at the scene in connection with the homicide.
A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. No other injuries were reported.
What you can do:
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
The Source: Information in this article is from Temple Police.