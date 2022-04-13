Bird causes power outage for thousands of Texans across six counties

Over 3,500 Bluebonnet Electric customers across six Texas counties were impacted by a power outage Wednesday evening.

Bluebonnet Electric announced at 8:10 p.m. that the cause of the outage was a bird. The bird has since been removed from the electrical equipment, and crews have restored power for all customers.

Travis County faced the most outages with nearly 4,000 customers impacted.

To view the Bluebonnet interactive outage map, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter