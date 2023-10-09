Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton due in court Monday
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is due in a Houston courtroom Monday morning on charges dating back nearly a decade.
Paxton was indicted weeks after he first took office in 2015 for allegedly violating state securities laws during private business deals.
Last month, state lawmakers acquitted the attorney general after his impeachment and temporary removal from office.
The fraud trial is expected to start sometime this winter.