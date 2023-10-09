Expand / Collapse search

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton due in court Monday

Paxton is expected to appear in a Houston courtroom Monday on charges dating back nearly a decade. He's been indicted for allegedly violating state securities laws during private business deals.

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is due in a Houston courtroom Monday morning on charges dating back nearly a decade.

Paxton was indicted weeks after he first took office in 2015 for allegedly violating state securities laws during private business deals.

Last month, state lawmakers acquitted the attorney general after his impeachment and temporary removal from office.

The fraud trial is expected to start sometime this winter.

Ken Paxton whistleblower case moves forward

In this FOX 7 Focus, the case against Attorney General Ken Paxton shifting from the Texas Capitol to a Texas courtroom. The state's highest court has sided with four staffers who were fired by Paxton, clearing the way for their whistleblower lawsuit to move forward.