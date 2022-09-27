Texas DPS trooper hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during traffic stop
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A Texas DPS trooper was hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during a vehicle search in Bexar County, state officials reported Tuesday.
DPS said EMS administered NARCAN and the trooper was hospitalized.
Special agents found a substance in a container that tested positive for fentanyl.
DPS said officers and first responders often come into contact with a mixture of illicit drugs during routine job duties. These mixtures can include cocaine, methamphetamines, opioids such as fentanyl and heroin for example.