Texas election results: Hinojosa, Talarico win as 'Blue Wave' hits state

The Brief Dems win big Tuesday night sweeping major races in Texas Gina Hinojosa first Democratic governor in over 30 years James Talarico first Democratic U.S. Senator in decades



Democrats won big Tuesday night in Texas, with State Reps. Gina Hinojosa and James Talarico becoming Governor-elect and Senator-elect respectively.

Those victories were part of a "blue wave" that hit Texas as Democrats also won lieutenant governor, attorney general and railroad commissioner.

The backstory:

Gina Hinojosa wins governor's race

State. Rep. Gina Hinojosa unseated incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, making her the first Democratic governor of Texas in over 30 years, since Ann Richards left office.

The governor's race was called by the AP at 10:17 p.m.

Hinojosa spoke to her crowd at her Austin watch party.

Abbott conceded the race in a speech to supporters at his Austin watch party.

James Talarico wins Senate race

Democrats also claimed their first Texas U.S. Senate seat in decades, as Talarico defeated Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The race was called for Talarico by the AP at 10:03 p.m.

Talarico spoke to his supporters from his watch party at the Long Center.

Paxton said to his supporters that he will "pray that he will do good for Texas and for this nation."

Down ballot races

Results