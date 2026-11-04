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Texas election results: Hinojosa, Talarico win as 'Blue Wave' hits state

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FOX 7 Austin
2026 Elections
Updated November 4, 2026 6:47 AM CST Published November 4, 2026 7:30 AM CST

The Brief

    • Dems win big Tuesday night sweeping major races in Texas
    • Gina Hinojosa first Democratic governor in over 30 years
    • James Talarico first Democratic U.S. Senator in decades

AUSTIN, Texas - Democrats won big Tuesday night in Texas, with State Reps. Gina Hinojosa and James Talarico becoming Governor-elect and Senator-elect respectively.

Those victories were part of a "blue wave" that hit Texas as Democrats also won lieutenant governor, attorney general and railroad commissioner.

The backstory:

Texas governor results: Hinojosa beats Abbott
Texas governor results: Hinojosa beats Abbott

Texas governor results: Hinojosa beats Abbott

A Democrat will lead Texas for the first time in decades and she will also be the first Latina governor of the state. FOX 7 Austin's Julieanna Jackson has more on Gina HInojosa's win over Greg Abbott.

Gina Hinojosa wins governor's race

State. Rep. Gina Hinojosa unseated incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, making her the first Democratic governor of Texas in over 30 years, since Ann Richards left office.

The governor's race was called by the AP at 10:17 p.m.

 Hinojosa spoke to her crowd at her Austin watch party.

FULL: Gina Hinojosa speech after Texas Governor race win
FULL: Gina Hinojosa speech after Texas Governor race win

FULL: Gina Hinojosa speech after Texas Governor race win

Gina Hinojosa delivers her victory speech after defeating Greg Abbott and winning the Texas governor’s race.

Abbott conceded the race in a speech to supporters at his Austin watch party.

FULL VIDEO: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott concedes race to Gina Hinojosa
FULL VIDEO: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott concedes race to Gina Hinojosa

FULL VIDEO: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott concedes race to Gina Hinojosa

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he congratulated Democrat Gina Hinojosa on her win to become the next governor of Texas.

James Talarico wins Senate race

James Talarico beast Ken Paxton in historic win
James Talarico beast Ken Paxton in historic win

James Talarico beast Ken Paxton in historic win

It's been quite time since Texas elected a Democrat to serve as a U.S. senator. FOX 7 Austin's Julieanna Jackson has the details.

Democrats also claimed their first Texas U.S. Senate seat in decades, as Talarico defeated Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The race was called for Talarico by the AP at 10:03 p.m.

Talarico spoke to his supporters from his watch party at the Long Center.

Paxton said to his supporters that he will "pray that he will do good for Texas and for this nation."

FULL VIDEO: Ken Paxton speaks about loss to James Talarico in US Senate race
FULL VIDEO: Ken Paxton speaks about loss to James Talarico in US Senate race

FULL VIDEO: Ken Paxton speaks about loss to James Talarico in US Senate race

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks about his loss in the U.S. Senate race to Democrat James Talarico.

Down ballot races

Midterm elections 2026 results: Central Texas
Midterm elections 2026 results: Central Texas

Midterm elections 2026 results: Central Texas

A look at some of the results from statewide and local races as Democrats had a strong showing on Election Day.

Results

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Associated Press and reporting by FOX Local

2026 ElectionsTexasTexas Politics