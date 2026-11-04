Texas election results: State House control leans Dem as Republicans hold Senate

The Brief Texas sees a big "Blue Wave" in major statewide offices. Texas Senate to stay under Republican control. State House is still in play with Democrats closing in on a potential flip.



Texas has seen a big "Blue Wave" in major statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Eyes are now on the Texas Legislature.

The exterior of the Texas State Capitol on February 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Texas Senate to stay under Republican control

By the numbers:

The Associated Press says that the Texas Senate will stay under Republican control, with the majority currently sitting at 18 to 12.

One district, District 2, has yet to be called as of 11:19 a.m. Wednesday.

Incumbent Republican Bob Hall is currently leading against his Democratic challenger, Keenen Colbert, 51.4% to 48.6% with almost 94% of the vote counted.

Texas House still in play

What's next:

The Texas House, however, is still in play, with Democrats closing in on a possible flip.

The current AP breakdown shows Democrats leading with 71 seats to 60 Republicans, with 19 races still yet to be called.

Big picture view:

The last time Texas had a split legislature was back in the late 90s and early 2000s, before the GOP took single party control.