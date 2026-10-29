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Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 10 scores, highlights

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FOX 7 Austin
High School Sports
Published October 29, 2026 10:21 PM CDT
Published October 29, 2026 10:21 PM CDT

The Brief

    • High school football is back in Central Texas
    • Check out the scores and highlights from Week 10 of the 2026 season

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 10 of the 2026-27 season.

Week 10 highlights

Week 10 scores

Thursday, Oct. 29

Bowie                               55
Akins                                 7

Cedar Creek                      0
Anderson                          63

Austin High                       6
Johnson                            42 

Killeen Shoemaker           38        
Connally                           14

LBJ                                    78
Northeast                         19

Friday, Oct. 30

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps, and Dave Campbell's Texas Football

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