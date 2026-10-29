Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 10 scores, highlights

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas Check out the scores and highlights from Week 10 of the 2026 season



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 10 of the 2026-27 season.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Bowie 55

Akins 7

Cedar Creek 0

Anderson 63

Austin High 6

Johnson 42

Killeen Shoemaker 38

Connally 14

LBJ 78

Northeast 19

Friday, Oct. 30