Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 10 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 10 of the 2026-27 season.
Week 10 highlights
Week 10 scores
Thursday, Oct. 29
Bowie 55
Akins 7
Cedar Creek 0
Anderson 63
Austin High 6
Johnson 42
Killeen Shoemaker 38
Connally 14
LBJ 78
Northeast 19
Friday, Oct. 30
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps, and Dave Campbell's Texas Football