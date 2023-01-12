88th Texas Legislative Session: Texas Freedom Caucus tries to bounce back after losses

The Texas Freedom Caucus wanted a new House rule that would prevent a Democrat from getting appointed as chair to any committee.

Several people came to Austin to support that idea and wore red shirts calling for the ban, but they were a day late. The ban was rejected when the House voted on the rules Wednesday.

Members of the Freedom Caucus were upset they got out-maneuvered and during a rally on the north side of the Texas Capitol voiced concerns that other priorities may also have a tough time this session.

"I understand you’re hurt. I understand why you feel discouraged. I understand why you feel angry. But stay in the fight. Do the right thing. Stay, stay on the high ground and try to convince them to come to our side. The water's fine, right," said Freedom Caucus member Bryan Slaton (R-Hunt County).

Caucus leader state Rep. Tony Tinderholt (R-Tarrant County) also urged the crowd to stay engaged.

"You have eight priorities, and we lost one yesterday. There's going to be a thousand bills on the House floor estimate that we're voting on. There is no reason we can't make all seven of those additional ones come to the floor, mix them in and make sure that because we have an R behind our name, and we made a pledge that all seven of those priorities come to fruition for you," said Tinderholt.

House Speaker Dade Phelan was condemned in a statement issued Thursday by Texas GOP Chairman Matt Rinaldi.

"Yesterday, the speaker of the Texas House showed utter contempt for Republican voters by refusing to even allow a vote on whether Democrats should be prohibited from holding powerful leadership positions. The fact that not even 10 Republicans would sign on to challenge this unlawful ruling is incredibly insulting to the 81% of GOP primary voters who supported the ballot resolution reserving leadership positions to Republicans and the GOP delegates who made banning Democrat chairs a top legislative priority of the party," stated Rinaldi.

READ MORE

When the speaker met with reporters Thursday, he defended the practice as a "longstanding tradition." It’s argued that by offering positions of leadership it will keep members of the minority party engaged in the legislative process.

The Texas Freedom Caucus is actually 0 for 2. It started on Tuesday when Phelan defeated the caucus candidate for speaker. After the vote, the re-elected Republican speaker issued a warning by making note of another recent internal fight in Washington involving the Congressional Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill.

"Words of caution. Please do not confuse this body with the one in Washington, D.C. After watching Congress attempt to function last week, I cannot imagine why some want Texas to be like D.C.," said Speaker Phelan.

The Texas House did pass a hard line rule that punishes members who break quorum. That rule is essentially payback for when most House Democrats bolted to Washington D.C. in 2021 to protest new election laws. It derailed the Session, then, and forced two Special Sessions.

Speaker Phelan on Thursday did indicate several hard right bills will get a chance to be debated during the Session.