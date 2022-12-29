Bad news if you're not stocked up on liquor this holiday season.

CELEBRATING SAFELY: Staying safe while celebrating New Years 2022

As we all know (unless you didn't for some reason) it's illegal, under the law put forth by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), to purchase alcohol on Sunday. In other words, under state law, sales are not allowed following the Monday when those days fall on a Sunday.

And this year, Christmas and New Year's Day fall on a Sunday, meaning the stores will be closed for extended periods, 61 hours twice.

WHERE TO CELEBRATE: List of New Year's Eve parties in Houston including Masquerade Ball, Houston Aquarium, Gatsby’s House

Christmas is over now, but New Year's is around the corner, so be mindful when celebrating the holidays, the liquor sales won't be available in-store until the following Tuesday.

To learn more about the TABC's rules regarding liquor, click here.