Texas National Guard soldier drowns trying to rescue migrants: sources
EAGLE PASS, Texas - A Texas National Guard soldier has drowned while trying to rescue migrants in a river at the state’s border with Mexico, multiple sources told Fox News on Friday.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed the incident in Eagle Pass and said that a body has been recovered.
This is a breaking news story; check back for updates