Texas State awarded $3.6M to help low-income students

Texas State University received two federal Upward Bound grants from the U.S. Department of Education totaling $3.6 million to help more low-income students who would be the first members of their families to earn degrees.

Upward Bound, one of the TRIO programs funded under the Higher Education Act, is a college access and retention program that prepares students for post-secondary education by providing various support services.

Campus-based Upward Bound programs provide students instruction in literature, composition, math, science and foreign language during the school year and the summer.

Upward Bound also provides intensive mentoring and support for students as they prepare for college entrance exams and tackle admission applications, financial aid and scholarship forms.

As of 2021, more than 3,000 TRIO projects serve approximately 855,000 participants yearly. TRIO projects are in every state and territory in the nation.