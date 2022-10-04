Texas State Bobcats ready to compete against Appalachian State

The Texas State Bobcats, who are 2-3, said they are ready to compete against Appalachian State on Saturday.

The Bobcats are coming off a 27-point loss on the road to James Madison.

"They're big, they're strong, they're physical, you know, but we're big, we're strong, we're physical, so it's going to be a war, and we're going to come prepared, and we're going to be ready to go," said Kyle Hergel, Texas St. Senior Offensive Lineman.

Appalachian State upset Texas A&M earlier this season, but that's not stopping the Bobcats from getting ready to compete.

"There's got to be an intention and a sense of urgency, and you can't let the previous game affect the next game and that's the approach that we've had," said Jake Spavital, Texas St. Head Football Coach.

Texas State hosts the Mountaineers on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.