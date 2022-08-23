Texas State University confirms positive monkeypox case

A Texas State University community member has tested positive for monkeypox, school officials said.

The person lives off campus and will remain in isolation until the rash heals and is no longer contagious as recommended by CDC guidelines.

The Hays County Local Public Health Department will conduct a case investigation and assist in identifying and contacting close contacts of the positive case.

To prevent monkeypox infection and spread to others, take these steps

Avoid skin-to-skin contact with a person who has developed a pimple or blister-like rash

Do not share utensils or touch bedding, clothing or towels used by a person with monkeypox

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Watch for monkeypox symptoms such as muscle aches, fatigue, headache, fever, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, congestion, or cough

Watch for a new pimple or blister-like rash in the genital area, chest, arms, hands, or face

If you suspect monkeypox, wear a face mask, isolate from others, and call your primary care provider or the Student Health Center at 512-245-2161 to schedule an evaluation

Information on monkeypox is available on the Texas State Student Health Center website.