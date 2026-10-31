Dominant defense leads Texas to 31-3 win against Mississippi State

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The Brief Arch Manning threw three touchdown passes and Maraad Watson returned a fumble 61 yards for a score to lead No. 11 Texas to a 31-3 win. Mississippi State QB AJ Swann left with an arm injury on the key fumble play, while Texas star wide receiver Cam Coleman exited early and did not return. The severity of Cam Coleman’s injury remains undisclosed after he was seen in street clothes during the second half.



Arch Manning passed for three touchdowns, Maraad Watson returned a fumble 61 yards for a score just before halftime and No. 11 Texas beat Mississippi State 31-3 on Saturday night.

What we know:

Texas (6-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) also got another dominant defensive effort to stay in the thick of the SEC title chase. The Longhorns have won twice in a row after dropping consecutive midseason games.

Manning connected with Cam Coleman from 14 yards out for Texas' first touchdown on the fourth play of the night. The game turned into a defensive struggle before Watson's touchdown just as the Bulldogs were trying to trim a 10-0 deficit before halftime.

Mississippi State transfer quarterback AJ Swann, making his first start of the season in place of injured Kamario Taylor, was sacked and the ball bounced straight to Watson. The 6-foot-3, 333-pound defensive tackle had a clear path to the end zone and a group of blockers to escort him.

The play also knocked Swann out of the game with an injury.

Manning's touchdown passes to Raleek Brown in the third quarter and Emmett Mosely V in the fourth turned the game into a late rout. The Mississippi State defense that sacked Manning six times and held Texas under 300 yards eventually wore out.

Mississippi State (4-4, 2-4) has lost four in a row after a 4-0 start when Taylor was one of the breakout stars of the season. He has missed part or all of the last four games with a season-ending toe injury that required surgery.

The takeaway

Big picture view:

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs are now in crisis at quarterback. Swann was steady on 12-of-15 passing until he was injured on the fumble and spent the second half with his right arm in a sling. That handed over the offense to Parker Puckett, a walk-on who started two previous games after Taylor got hurt.

Texas: The offense continues to struggle with a poor running game and shaky pass protection for Manning. And there will be new injury concerns about Coleman. Texas' top playmaker left early for the second consecutive game. The team did not immediately disclose an injury, but Coleman was in street clothes on the sideline in the second half.

Up next

What's next:

Mississippi State hosts Vanderbilt on Nov. 7.

Texas plays at Missouri on Nov. 7.

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